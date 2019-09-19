CNG available in Hubballi

Motorists who preferred Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for their vehicles but were forced to use petroleum products in Hubballi-Dharwad will now get CNG in the twin cities as two CNG stations have been set up.

G. Vivek of the CNG Marketing section of IOAG told presspersons that while they had already set up two CNG stations, four more were scheduled to come up shortly. “We have also taken up awareness campaigns among vehicle dealers and consumers educating them about the advantage of using CNG in vehicles, which is eco-friendly and also cheaper,” he said.

Senior Manager (Project Construction) of IOAG Arun Nayak said that CNG usage in vehicles would reduce pollution and also mileage would improve. “The running cost of vehicles will be 50 % cheaper when compared to using petrol or diesel,” he said.

Mr. Vivek said that vehicle dealers had already started selling CNG compatible vehicles in the twin cities and they hoped that more vehicle owners would shift to CNG models or will get CNG kits installed in the coming days.