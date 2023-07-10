C.N. Manjunath laments shortage of funds for research at universities

July 10, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Renowned cardiologist C.N. Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, lamented on the shortage of funds for research activities in Indian universities.

“Research has taken a backseat because of paucity of funds in almost all universities. Allocation of funds for research activities in universities is the least in India compared to the rest of the world. It is imperative on the part of both State government and University Grants Commission (UGC) to allocate sufficient funds for research activities,” he said in his convocation address of Bengaluru City University’s second annual convocation, in the city on Monday. “Without research, there would be no progress, no innovation and no new thoughts, he said, adding that research was the lifeline of discoveries and innovations, without which the learning process would become stagnant.

Dr. Manjunath lamented on how many people who were educated indulged in hatred, crimes and malpractices and advised students to channel their intelligence towards more constructive purposes. “Students should keep an open mind and try to look for opportunities in either the public or private sector,” he said, advising them to prepare for civil services and not be deterred by failure. He also appealed to students to develop the mindset of an entrepreneur to create their own opportunities. “It is fine to be an employee for a few years in the beginning. But you must aim and dream to become an employer eventually,” he said.

True to character, Dr. Manjunath advised students to manage stress and maintain their health. “One of the major problems in our society nowadays is increase in mental stress among young people,” he said, adding that because of the modern lifestyle, younger people in the age group of 17 to 40 years were at a high risk of developing blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, screen addiction etc., “In the past, children were bringing their parents to the hospital. Now parents are taking their children to the hospital,” he said, advising students to stay away from junk food, bad friendships and appealed to them to adopt good healthy habits. “Eat more fruits, vegetables with less fat, sugar and salt. Physical activity is key,” he said.

“Today, stress starts building up in children at the kindergarten level. They are not able to eat, not able to drink milk properly. This is really a matter of concern and by the time they reach 20 to 25 years, they look like 70 year olds and become more vulnerable. So, stress management has to start from childhood,” he added.

Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, awarded gold medals and degrees to toppers. He also conferred the honorary doctorate degree, ‘Doctor of Letters (D.Lit)’ to educationists Dr. Wooday P. Krishna and Nissar Ahmed and ‘Doctor of Literature (D.Litt)’ to writer Tarini Chidananda.

