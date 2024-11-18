 />
C.N. Manjunath denies charges against him in COVID-19 equipment ‘scam’

Published - November 18, 2024 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Cardiologist and Bengaluru Rural MP C.N. Manjunath has denied the charges levelled against him in the alleged irregularities in COVID-19 procurement during the erstwhile BJP regime in the State.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Monday, Dr. Manjunath sought to clarify that he did not head the State government’s COVID-19 task force as alleged in certain sections of the media. Pointing out that he was one of the invitees to the task force, which also comprised of doctors, experts, and officials, Dr. Manjunath said his role was restricted to giving opinion and suggestions on management of the pandemic.

Dr. Manjunath, who earlier headed the State-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said COVID-19 was a “global medical emergency” and he was only giving suggestions as a specialist.

Fielding questions about the outcome of the byelections to Channapatna Assembly constituency, Dr. Manjunath said the voters and party workers were of the opinion that JD(S)-BJP candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy would win.

