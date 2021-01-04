C.N. Manjunath cautions of sudden surge in COVID-19 cases

While there is a clear declining trend in the active COVID-19 caseload, C.N. Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, Bengaluru, has not ruled out a “sudden surge” in cases.
He recalled that the first wave of COVID-19 began in Europe about four or five months before it hit India. Though the numbers subsequently declined in European countries, a sudden surge was witnessed after a gap of 60 to 75 days.
India, and Karnataka, is presently witnessing a “flattening of the curve”, Dr. Manjunath said, adding that a second wave remained a possibility by end of February or early March.
Herd immunity
However, he said about 40% of the population in the country may have already been exposed to the virus and “some sort of herd immunity” may have set in. Also, the introduction of a vaccine would break the chain of spread and prove to be a roadblock to a rapid increase in the number of cases, he said. However, Dr. Manjunath sought to caution people against complacency.
“We can’t afford to let our guard down. The next two or three months will be crucial. We should take adequate precautionary measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing,” he said.
