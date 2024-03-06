ADVERTISEMENT

C.N. Manjunath being considered as NDA candidate for Bengaluru Rural

March 06, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

C.N. Manjunath  | Photo Credit: File Photo

The name of the former director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research C.N. Manjunath has been discussed as the NDA candidate for Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency. He is the son in law of former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda.

At a meeting of Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP leaders held here on Tuesday, Dr. Manjunath’s name, along with former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was discussed, sources in JD(S) said. They said that Dr. Manjunath is likely to contest on a BJP ticket.

BJP MLC C. P. Yogeshwar, who was tipped to contest the elections, has not evinced interest, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US