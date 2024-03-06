GIFT a SubscriptionGift
C.N. Manjunath being considered as NDA candidate for Bengaluru Rural

March 06, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
C.N. Manjunath 

C.N. Manjunath  | Photo Credit: File Photo

The name of the former director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research C.N. Manjunath has been discussed as the NDA candidate for Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency. He is the son in law of former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda.

At a meeting of Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP leaders held here on Tuesday, Dr. Manjunath’s name, along with former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was discussed, sources in JD(S) said. They said that Dr. Manjunath is likely to contest on a BJP ticket.

BJP MLC C. P. Yogeshwar, who was tipped to contest the elections, has not evinced interest, sources said.

