CM’s wife had asked for alternative sites when Siddaramaiah was in power: HDK

Published - August 23, 2024 11:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Yet another document pertaining to the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to Parvathi, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was released by the Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday, showing her insisting on alternative land by rejecting the MUDA’s offer of 40% developed land when Mr. Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister in his first term.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, who released the document on social media platform X, said that the Chief Minister’s wife had rejected the MUDA proposal to receive compensation at the market rate or receive 40% of the developed sites. “She insisted on getting alternative land of the same dimension in an equivalent layout. She has insisted that the land had to be given in 50:50 ratio,” he said on X, terming the Chief Minister’s wife as “Super CM.”

The sites, incidentally, were allotted to Ms. Parvathi after the end of the first term of Mr. Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister and while the BJP was in power in 2021.

