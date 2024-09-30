CM’s wife chooses to return MUDA sites

In a dramatic and sudden development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi on Monday wrote to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) expressing her desire to surrender the 14 sites allotted to her as compensation for theland belonging to her that had been used by the authority.

This came hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Mr. Siddaramaiah over the alleged irregularities in the MUDA allotment, based on a Lokayukta FIR.

In her letter to the Commissioner of MUDA, which was released on Monday night, Ms. Parvathi said she wished to return the 14 sites of various dimensions allotted to her by MUDA at Vijayanagar 3rd stage and 4th stage by cancelling the title deeds. She urged the MUDA Commissioner to take steps for taking possession of the sites from her.

Ms. Parvathi pointed out that the sites had been allotted by MUDA as compensation for the 3 acres and 16 guntas of land in survey number 464 of Kesare village in Mysuru belonging to her that had been used by the authority without formally acquiring it.

In a separate and emotional statement, Ms. Parvathi said her husband’s 40 years of political life had been blemishless and she had not imagined that the sites allotted to her as compensation by MUDA for the land gifted to her by her brother would trigger such a big uproar, leading to “unfair allegations” against her husband.

She said she had wished to return the sites much earlier, but had desisted from doing as she was advised to fight the false allegations and the injustice.

While stating that she was firm in her decision to return the sites, Ms. Parvathi called for a comprehensive inquiry into all the allegations pertaining to MUDA.

Meanwhile reacting to the development on X, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok said it [the decision to return the sites] amounted to “admission of guilt.”

