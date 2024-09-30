CM’s wife chooses to return MUDA sites

In a dramatic and sudden development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi has written to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) expressing her desire to surrender the 14 sites allotted to her as compensation for the 3 acres and 16 guntas of land belonging to her that had been used by the authority.

This came on the day the Enforcement Directorate registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Mr. Siddaramaiah over the case, based on the Lokayukta FIR.

In the letter to the Commissioner of MUDA, which was released on Monday night, Ms. Parvathi said she wished to return the sites of various dimensions allotted to her by the authority in Vijayanagar 3rd stage and 4th stage by cancelling the title deeds.