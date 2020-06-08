Karnataka

CM's warning to tractor-owning families to return BPL cards draws flak

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy calls it ‘foolish and anti-farmer’

Criticising the State government’s move to ‘criminalise’ farmers who own tractors but are also holding on to BPL card, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that such a move was foolish and anti-farmer.

“(Chief Minister) B.S. Yediyurappa has stated that criminal action will be taken against those farmers owning tractors who do not return the BPL card. It seems that this government that harasses farmers is waiting on its toes to take legal action against farmers,” Mr. Kumaraswamy tweeted. In a series of tweets, he added, “To return the BPL cards, the government has kept the tractor as a yardstick. Are the governments not incentivising farmers to purchase tractors? Is it not foolish to promote purchase of tractors on one hand and on the other snatch away the BPL card?”

In another tweet, he said: “In the current competitive world, it is imperative to have farm equipment and vehicles. The government should promote it. It should not threaten to take away the BPL, which is not only restricted to seeking food ration but is also a basis to secure several other facilities.” He further said, “Genuine beneficiaries should get the facilities. There are loopholes in the public distribution system that have to be rectified and focus should be on this. The government should drop its habit of targeting farmers.”

KPCC president-designate D.K. Shivakumar also criticised the government’s move to withdraw BPL cards from families of farmers who owned tractors. “We will fight on behalf of the farmers. Many farmers with two acres own tractors. They cannot be considered big farmers. There should be no question of withdrawing BPL cards from poor farmers.” Instead, he said, Anna Bhagya scheme should be extended to farmers too.

