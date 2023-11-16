ADVERTISEMENT

CM’s two day tour of Mysuru district

November 16, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will tour and take part in a slew of programmes in Mysuru district on November 17 and 18.

He will reach Mysuru airport at 12.55 p.m. On November 17 take part in a programme to lay the foundation stone for Kanakadasa Sarvajanika Vidyarthi Nilaya at 2.30 p.m. He will depart for Kalale in Nanjangud taluk at 3 p.m. and inaugurate the Kadalemalamma Temple.

On November 18, he will take part in a book release function at 10 a.m. and leave for the Adakanahalli village in Tandya Industrial Area, Nanjangud at 2.30 p.m. Mr. Siddaramaiah will take part in the inauguration of State-of-the-art manufacturing facilities of ITC Indivision Ltd. The Chief Minister will take part in the silver jubilee celebrations of SVIE Educational Institutions at Belavadi and inaugurate its new building complex at 4 p.m.

He will later take part in a programme of Social Justice Foundation and release a work on Babu Jagjivan Ram at Kalamandira at 4.30 p.m.

