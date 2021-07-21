CM’s son rubbishes reports on leadership change in Karnataka

A file photo of Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa having breakfast at Meenakshi Bhavan in Shivamogga.

Hassan

21 July 2021 16:45 IST

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra says they would harm the BJP

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra has rubbished reports of a change in leadership of the Karnataka government. He told reporters in Shivamogga on July 21 that Mr. Yediyurappa had built the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka and there was no basis for the reports on a change in leadership.

Regarding comments by several leaders of the party, Mr. Raghavendra said such statements would harm the party and that the party’s senior leaders would set things right. Responding to a question on seers meeting the CM, Mr. Raghavendra said the seers had expressed their opinions and cannot be construed as lobbying in favour of any person.

Earlier in the day, Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary, who was in Shivamogga, said the party’s high command would look into the issue of change in leadership of the Karnataka government. “We have been instructed to look after development works and take measures necessary to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The party’s national president J.P. Nadda and State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel would handle the affairs concerning change of leadership,” he said.

Minister for RDPR K.S. Eshwarappa maintained that the party’s high command would decide on the issue. “Party’s in-charge Arun Singh had come to Karnataka, and he listened to the opinion of all legislators. The party high command will take a decision. All others have to keep quiet,” he said.

Meanwhile, former MLA and Congress leader Beluru Gopalakrishna has expressed support for Mr. Yediyurappa. At a press conference, he said he wants Mr. Yediyurappa to continue as CM. “If he continues as the CM, Shivamogga would get development works. My concern is development. However, it is left to the BJP on its choice for the CM’s post”, he said.