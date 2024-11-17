ADVERTISEMENT

CM’s resignation sought

Published - November 17, 2024 07:26 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

General Secretary of State of the BJP P. Rajiv has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, holding him responsible for the MUDA scam. He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir.

“The people of the State are fed up by the corruption the State government is allegedly involved in. The MUDA scam, the Valmiki scam, and now the scam in the Excise Department are themselves examples of how the government is functioning. The government diverted scam money to the elections. Therefore, Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is accused in the MUDA scam, should step down from his post on moral grounds,” Mr. Rajiv said.

Mr. Rajiv also said that the government has no money to take on development work in the State. “Most of the Centrally-sponsored programmes are also getting affected by the government’s inefficiency in reaching beneficiaries,” he alleged.

The State BJP has formed three fact-finding committees to support farmers whose land documents were entered with the Waqf board name. “The State government is trying to snatch lands from farmers through Waqf Board. But the BJP will fight against it, standing in farmers favour,” he added.

The district president of BJP Ameen Reddy Yalagi, youth leader Mahesh Reddy Mudnal, Devendra Nath Nad, Sharanabhupal Reddy, and others were present.

