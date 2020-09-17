CM’s relief fund goes online

BENGALURU

17 September 2020 02:08 IST

The Chief Minister’s relief fund has gone online to bring about transparency and prevent any delays. The software developed for online functioning of the relief fund was launched in Bengaluru on Wednesday by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

He said the applications that have been made from April 2020 would now go online. Even the payment would be made through direct benefit transfer system.

Data related to BPL and Aadhaar cards would be used by this software while money would be credited to the bank accounts. People can submit applications from the offices of the legislators and MPs as they have been provided login IDs.

Advertising

Advertising

The links for online applications are cmrf.karnataka. gov.in and https://sevasindhu. karnataka.gov.in