CM’s proposed MLA parade in Delhi to cover up MUDA scam, alleges Bommai

MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s plan to hold a parade of MLAs in New Delhi was only a ploy to cover up the MUDA scam.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Bommai said legal process had begun with regard to the MUDA scam after the Governor gave permission for prosecution of the Chief Minister. “It is now before the court of law and we need to see what the High Court of Karnataka decides on the plea by the Chief Mnister. But Mr. Siddaramaiah is making every effort to politicise the issue to save his chair,” he said.

On the land allotment to Jindal company, Mr. Bommai accused the Congress leaders of indulging in double speak. He said that when in Opposition, the Congress leaders had vehemently opposed land allotment to Jindal and previously the BJP government had reconsidered its decision on land allotment and dropped it. But now, despite opposition within the Cabinet and in the public, the Congress leaders had taken a decision in favour of the company. “This clearly exposes the double standard of the Congress which behaves differently when in Opposition and when in power,” he said.

To a query on the Governor sending back Bills to the government, Mr. Bommai said the decision was not out of malice but in public interest. “The Governor has the authority to seek clarifications on any Bill when he believes that it goes against public interest. This is a matter between the Governor and the government and the Governor even has the authority to send the Bills to the President,” he said.

