CM’s ‘posts not permanent’ remark raises eyebrows

Hubballi

20 December 2021 00:40 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s emotional speech in his constituency Shiggaon on Sunday night, in which he talked at length about the ephemeral nature of posts and titles, has raised eyebrows in political circles.

Speaking at a public function in Haveri district on Sunday, Mr. Bommai teared up at one point as he said: “I may be Home Minister or Chief Minister outside this constituency. But for you, the people of my constituency, I will always remain Basavaraj. These posts are not permanent.”

The tone and tenor of his speech is being interpreted in some circles as a hint of possible change of leadership yet again in the State.

What accentuated it was a statement earlier by Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani who said that Mr. Bommai is “likely to become a Central Minister like his father the late S.R. Bommai.”

However, after Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, seer of Panchamasali Peetha, objected to the statement and said they wanted Mr. Bommai to be Chief Minister till 2023, Mr. Nirani hastily intervened to clarify that he was not referring to his present term.

It may be mentioned here that RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa had last month sparked speculation by saying that Mr. Nirani has the potential to be Chief Minister. He later clarified, though, that he was talking of a distant future and not as replacement for Mr. Bommai