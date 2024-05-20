CM’s poser to JD(S) leaders in Prajwal case

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday posed a series of questions to Janata Dal (Secular) leaders on the alleged multiple sexual abuse cases involving “absconding” Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and said his government would not interfere in the probe being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Replying to a query at a meet-the-press programme organised by the Press Club of Bengaluru, Mr. Siddaramaiah asked the JD (S) leaders “why BJP leader Devaraje Gowda in a written complaint to the party opposed the alliance with the JD (S)? Why did Mr. Prajwal leave the country on April 27, a day after the elections to the Lok Sabha? Why have victims filed complaints against Mr. Prajwal and why has the JD (S) suspended Mr. Prajwal from the party?”

“Even after being aware of the alleged sexual abuse case about six months ago, why did the party give ticket to Mr. Prajwal to contest elections from Hassan? Why did the BJP and JD (S) leaders campaign for Mr. Prajwal?”, the Chief Minister asked JD (S) leaders.

The Chief Minister clarified that “there is no conspiracy” by the Congress government in the case related to Mr. Prajwal Revanna. A maid at Mr. Prajwal Revanna’s residence filed a complaint against him. During the investigation, it was found that she was sexually abused, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the SIT would conduct the probe and the law would take its own course.

Law and order

On the issue of law and order following the murder of two girls in Hubballi, the Chief Minister said a special court had been set up for speedy trial of the accused in the Neha Hiremath murder case. The police also arrested Girish alias Vishwa, 21, who killed Anjali Ambiger.

He said the number of murders had decreased compared to the previous year and “the well-being of society is more important than statistics”.

“We have issued strict instructions to the authorities to prevent crime and maintain law and order,” Mr. Siddaramaiah added.

