CM’s political secretary N.R. Santosh in hospital

Bengaluru

28 November 2020 09:13 IST

N.R. Santosh, political secretary to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and also his grand nephew, has been admitted to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital here. He was found unconscious at his residence late on Friday night and is suspected to have taken sleeping pills, sources in the Chief Minister’s office said. Mr. Yediyurappa rushed to the hospital and enquired about Mr. Santosh’s health. He is being treated in an Intensive Care Unit, sources said. “I will enquire as to why he took such a step. I will speak with him and family once he is better,” said the Chief Minister while speaking to reporters.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

