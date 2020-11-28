Karnataka

CM’s political secretary N.R. Santosh in hospital

N.R. Santosh, political secretary to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and also his grand nephew, has been admitted to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital here. He was found unconscious at his residence late on Friday night and is suspected to have taken sleeping pills, sources in the Chief Minister’s office said. Mr. Yediyurappa rushed to the hospital and enquired about Mr. Santosh’s health. He is being treated in an Intensive Care Unit, sources said. “I will enquire as to why he took such a step. I will speak with him and family once he is better,” said the Chief Minister while speaking to reporters.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2020 9:13:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/cms-political-secretary-nr-santosh-in-hospital/article33198495.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY