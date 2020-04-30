Karnataka

CM’s media secretary Bhrungeesh retires

Bhrungeesh N., Joint Director, Department of Information and Public Relations, who was working as media secretary to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, has retired on superannuation.

According to a release, Mr. Bhrungeesh, who joined the Information Department in 1990, in his 30 years of service spent over 25 years in the Chief Minister’s Office as media secretary to 10 CMs. A farewell ceremony was organised at the central office of the Department of Information and Public Relations on Thursday.

