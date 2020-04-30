CM’s media secretary Bhrungeesh retires

Bhrungeesh N., Joint Director, Department of Information and Public Relations, who was working as media secretary to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, has retired on superannuation.
According to a release, Mr. Bhrungeesh, who joined the Information Department in 1990, in his 30 years of service spent over 25 years in the Chief Minister’s Office as media secretary to 10 CMs. A farewell ceremony was organised at the central office of the Department of Information and Public Relations on Thursday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.