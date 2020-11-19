CM’s media advisor Mahadev Prakash quits

This comes close on the heels of withdrawal of appointment of Maramkal as political advisor to CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s media advisor Mahadeva Prakash has tendered resignation to his post.

The resignation of Mr. Prakash, who is said to have been hand-picked for the post by Chief Minister’s son B.Y. Vijayendra soon after formation of the BJP government in August 2019, comes close on the heels of withdrawal of appointment of senior journalist M.B. Maramkal as political advisor to the Chief Minister.

With this, two persons holding prominent positions that have ministerial status, have made their exit from the Chief Minister’s office within a week.

In his resignation letter, Mr. Prakash, a senior journalist, said he was quitting due to personal reasons and thanked the Chief Minister for giving him an opportunity to serve in the position.

While the exit of both journalistshas triggered speculations of emergence of a new political order, sources close to the Chief Minister said that a collective decision was made more than a month ago to replace Mr. Mahadeva Prakash.

“A retired senior official from the Information Department who has the experience of working in the Chief Minister’s media wing earlier will soon be appointed as media advisor to the Chief Minister,” a BJP leader close to Mr. Yediyurappa told The Hindu.