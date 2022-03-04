CM’s gifts for home district Haveri

He announces establishment of a Government Ayurvedic Medical College at Savanur

The Chief Minister, in his Budget proposals on Friday, announce a bonanza for his home district Haveri, including the setting up of a model university and the establishment of a Government Ayurvedic Medical College at Savanur. This is in addition to the proposal to establish a mega milk dairy of one lakh litre capacity for Haveri district.

In the Budget, Mr. Bommai announced setting up of a Fodder Maize Research Centre at Hirekerur; upgrading of Shiggaon Government Hospital into a 250-bed facility; a chilli and spices research centre for Byadgi; assistance for setting up of mango processing centre at Hanagal; cold storage unit for Ranebennur, and hi-tech Government cocoon market for Haveri district.

The Budget also has a proposal for setting up a common facility complex for leather artisans in Haveri (along with Bagalkot) with the assistance of the Union Government. Mr. Bommai’s constituency, Shiggaon, is one among the three taluks (along with Devanahalli and Magadi) chosen for setting up a centre for ‘Training of Trainers’ at the newly constructed Government Tool and Training Centre. The centre will provide training in the areas of aerospace, precision engineering, mechatronics, electronics and industrial automation.

A textile park in Ranebennur along with Navalgund in Dharwad district has been proposed in the Budget. An allocation of ₹2 crore has been made for construction of Dr. Mahadeva Bankaar Cultural Bhavana in Haveri. The Chief Minister also announced an allocation of ₹20 crore for organising the all-India Kannada literary meet to be held in Haveri.