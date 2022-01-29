CM’s fiat to officials on ‘Grama One’ extension

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to take all measures to extendhis ambitious programme ‘Grama One’ all over the State before February-end. The programme was launched on January 26. The CM has written to officials of e-governance, RDPR, and Revenue departments and Deputy Commissioners of all districts. Mr. Bommai said that he himself would hold weekly meetings to review the progress of implementation of ‘Grama One’ with Grama One operators, tahsildars, and Deputy Commissioners.

He instructed the speedy disposal of petitionsreceived at ‘Grama One’. While officials would have to mentionthe reasons for rejecting the petitions submitted by citizens, Deputy Commissioners and senior officials of the departments concerned should review the petitions rejected and disciplinary action should be taken against those who jettisoned the petitions erroneously.

The Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to ensure that a code of conduct for ‘Grama One’ operators had been issued from the E-governance Department and it was to be compulsorily followed by operators.