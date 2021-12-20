CM’s emotional remark become talking point in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha

BENGALURU

20 December 2021

It thickens speculation of leadership change doing the rounds for sometime

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s emotional remark that “political posts are not permanent” has not only become a talking point in the corridors of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, the venue of the ongoing Legislature session in Belagavi, but also fuelled speculation of leadership change.

The Chief Minister had surprised people of his Assembly constituency Shiggaon on Sunday by stating emotionally that politcal posts are not permanent.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani’s remark that Mr. Bommai was expected to become a Central Minister like his father added to rumour mills, despite his clarification later that he was not referring to the Chief Minister’s present term.

Though the Chief Minister’s remark came as a surprise to people of Shiggaon, it was not so in political circles as speculation has been doing the rounds in the last few weeks, ever since allegations of a bitcoin scam hit crescendo.

According to the section that believes that leadership change is in the offing, the BJP high command may try to play it safe by replacing the Chief Minister by citing health issue or some such.

The names of Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, and Mr. Nirani are doing the rounds as possible alternatives.

While Ms. Karandlaje belongs to the Vokkaliga community, Mr. Shettar and Mr. Nirani hail from the Lingayat community which has formed the main support base of the BJP.

In the event of a change, choice would also depend on other isues such as who would become the next State president of the BJP. Generally, the Chief Minister and the party State president are not picked from the same community.

Thickening speculation has become a cause for concern among BJP MLAs and leaders as they fear that unsettling the political system now may affect the party’s performance in the 2023 Assembly polls owing to the paucity of time for settling down.

Some of them are also of the view that Mr. Bommai is the best bet to face the polls in the present circumstances due to his experience in administration and diplomacy.