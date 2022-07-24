CM’s Delhi visit: Will BSY’s poll retirement announcement come up for discussion?

July 24, 2022 21:56 IST

Though Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has made it clear that no political issues like ministerial expansion are likely to come up for discussion during his ongoing Delhi visit, the BJP State leaders are curious to know if the party Central leadership would discuss veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa’s announcement about retirement from poll politics.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who had earlier said that his son B.Y. Vijayendra would contest from Shikaripur in the next Assembly elections in his place, had amended his statement later by saying that it was only a suggestion and that the party high command would take a final call in this regard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The BJP State leaders are curious to know if the Central leadership would discuss these issues with the Chief Minister during his present trip to Delhi.

Though the ministerial aspirants are not seen lobbying publicly this time, there are expectations of political appointments being made to various boards and corporations as the government has cancelled the previous appointments. In this context, the aspirants are hoping that the Chief Minister would take up discussion at least on political appointments.

On his part, the Chief Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Delhi, said no political discussions had taken place so far with the party high command. He also hinted that no such discussions were likely to take place on Monday too by referring to the important schedule of Droupadi Murmu set to take oath on that day and his appointment with various Central Ministers later.

The Chief Minister skirted from the question on any discussion on Cabinet expansion during his visit. Indicating that he would discuss the topic if it is raised by the Central leadership, he said: “You have asked this question several times and my answer has remained the same.”

Government sources said that he is likely to speak to the party leaders after the scheduled meetings since he will be in Delhi on Tuesday also.

Mr. Bommai, who participated in the meeting of BJP Chief Ministers’ Council that was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said it was an exercise to learn the best practices and innovative schemes from other States.

Several of Karnataka’s schemes, including upgrading of ITIs, implementation of national education policy, Kisan Samman scheme and measures taken to ensure five trillion economy had been taken up for discussion, he said.