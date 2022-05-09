CM’s Delhi visit today rekindles hope of Cabinet expansion

As the Cabinet expansion or reshuffle has kept those hopefuls of berths on tenterhooks for weeks now, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s trip to Delhi on Tuesday has rekindled hopes among many. A few are learnt to be anxious about holding on to their Cabinet berths.

Mr. Bommai is scheduled to fly to Delhi on Tuesday morning to attend meetings with ambassadors of various countries to showcase Invest Karnataka, 2022, and the Global Investors’ Meet. However, his visit has raised expectations among those lobbying for the Cabinet berths. Currently, five Cabinet berths are vacant.

Sources in the government acknowledged that Mr. Bommai has sought appointment from BJP president J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the expansion. “The scheduled meetings with the ambassadors are in the evening. The CM has kept himself free in the morning hoping to get the appointment of the party leaders,” said a source.

Sources also said that the Cabinet expansion or a reshuffle is still fluid since nothing concrete has emerged so far, and that a possible meeting on Tuesday could pave way for it.

“As of the now, talks are on to drop two or three Ministers from the Cabinet, and accommodate at least four legislators. Those to be inducted are legislators who have been with BJP all along,” said a source. What could be expected is a minor reshuffle, sources said, adding that the names of legislators to be dropped or included and date of swearing in will all be decided by the senior leaders in Delhi.