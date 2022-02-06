CM’s Delhi trip grabs attention as aspirants eye Cabinet expansion

Bengaluru

06 February 2022 22:33 IST

‘Main intention is to have customary meeting with MPs ahead of State Budget’

The two-day visit to Delhi by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from Monday has raised speculation about a possible Cabinet expansion or reshuffle though he is yet to receive confirmation for appointment with top party leaders.

While officially, the Chief Minister has announced that the main intention of his visit to Delhi was to have the customary meeting with MPs ahead of the Budget session and also to discuss pending issues before the State, he has sought appointment from senior party leaders, including BJP president J.P. Nadda, government sources said.

In Delhi, as per the official travel itinerary, Mr. Bommai is scheduled to meet the MPs on Monday and discuss with the legal team dealing with inter-State river water issues where Karnataka is a party. He is set to discuss various projects with Parliament members during his meeting, which comes soon after the presentation of the Union Budget. Mr. Bommai, who holds the Finance portfolio, is set to present his first Budget in March.

Appointments sought

Government sources said the Chief Minister has sought appointment with the Union Finance Minister, Jal Shakthi and Energy Minister.

“I will also meet the legal counsels who are representing the State in the water disputes. A few important decisions would be taken on the future course of action,” he told presspersons here on Sunday. He said he had sought appointmentwith Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. “I intend to discuss the State Budget, financial condition, GST, and other issues,” he said.

It may be noted that several ministerial aspirants are seeking an early expansion of the ministry as just over a year is left for the completion of the term of the present assembly.

Meanwhile, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh downplayed the speculation over Cabinet expansion and said Chief Minister’s visit was to hold discussions with leaders ahead of the State Budget. Fielding reporters’ queries in Mysuru, Mr. Nagesh said the proposed Cabinet expansion had not been discussed in the party. “It is being discussed only in the media,” he said.

However, he said the Chief Minister and party’s senior leaders will take an appropriate decision about the Cabinet expansion.

Hijab row

With regard to the hijab controversy, Mr. Nagesh said the Government Order has made it amply clear that students should come to educational institutions wearing uniforms and that the rules were not aimed at denying educational opportunities to any section of society.