March 31, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s car was inspected by the flying squad of the Election Commission on Friday.

Mr. Bommai was heading to Ghati Subramanya temple in a private car, as he had surrendered his official car on the day the election schedule was announced. The Model Code of Conduct is in force in the State, which goes to polls on May 10, and this was part of routine check. A video showing officials checking the vehicle went viral on social media.