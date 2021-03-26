CM’s assurance

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said the government would release ₹6 crore to the people who parted with their land for the Nuggehalli Lift Irrigation project in Channarayapatna taluk.

He gave this assurance in response to a question by Shravanabelgola MLA C.N. Balakrishna during the legislature session, which concluded on Wednesday.

The Nuggehalli Lift Irrigation project, taken up by Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd, involves filling up 11 tanks in Channarayapatna taluk. The government had purchased 48 acres and one gunta of land spread over 13 villages for the project. The district-level committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner had fixed the price for the land. So far, the government had paid ₹ 3.75 crore with regard to 10 acres and half-a-gunta, acquired for the project. However, the owners of 37 guntas are 32 gunta land yet to get the price. The Chief Minisgter had said he would release the required amount immediately.

Mr. Balakrishna has thanked the Chief Minister and K. Goplaiah, Minister in charge of Hassan district and officers of CNNL for their response to his plea.