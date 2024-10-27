CM’s advisor points to inadequacies of caste census conducted by Kantharaj Commission

While expressing his reservations over the way the Socio-Economic and Education Survey, popularly known as caste census, has been conducted, advisor to Chief Minister and Aland MLA B.R. Patil has said that caste census is an essential tool to objectively understand the dynamics of society and the social, economic and educational conditions of different communities.

He also demanded that caste census be conducted scientifically in the entire country.

“Caste Census must be conducted in the country. In a complex society like ours, a caste census can shed light on the social, economic and educational conditions of different communities. It can provide vital information on oppressed and marginalised communities and those that are privileged. We should, therefore, not oppose the very concept of caste census. We should welcome it. We can later raise points for its improvement or suggest corrective measures to address the shortcomings,” he said.

He was speaking at the valedictory programme of the 12th State-level Kadali Women’s Conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Akhila Bharatha Sharana Sahitya Parishath, Kadali Mahila Vedike and the District Sharana Sahitya Parishath jointly organised the event.

Mr. Patil also pointed out the inadequacies of the caste census conducted in the State by the H. Kantharaj Commission.

“Both the government and we [the people] have committed some mistakes during the caste census. There are several sub-castes within Lingayats. The people belonging to these sub-castes have given their caste names differently during the caste census. They are technically treated as different castes and hence, we don’t get the actual numerical strength of the Lingayat population. Hence, we should say that the caste census should be conducted scientifically,” Mr. Patil said.

Pointing to a couple of recent developments, Mr. Patil expressed deep concern over the efforts of right-wing forces to turn dissent against them in society to their advantage.

“Recently, a book titled Vachana Darshana was released. The author and the people who encouraged and released it never followed Basavanna’s thoughts. They were opposed to the essence of Sharana thoughts. In another disturbing incident, the killers of progressive research scholar M.M. Kalburgi and human rights activist and journalist Gauri Lankesh were felicitated in Vijayapura. In what direction is our society heading? Right-wing forces consider Vachana literature as the continuation of the Vedas and Upanishads. It is disturbing. The Sharanas led by Basavanna were opposed to the Vedas, Upanishads and Agamas. They have composed many Vachanas criticising the hierarchical and discriminative social order that the Vedas, Upanishads and Agamas advocate,” Mr. Patil claimed.

Writer and activist Meenakshi Bali, Basava Seva Prathisthan’s head Gangambika Akka, Siddarama Swamy of Tontada Math, writer Shankar Devanur and others were present.

