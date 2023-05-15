ADVERTISEMENT

CMR Institute of Technology in Bengaluru celebrates 20th graduation day

May 15, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

During the graduation ceremony of the CMR Institute of Technology 1,201 students received honours. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

CMR Institute of Technology celebrated its 20th graduation day ceremony, where 1,201 students received honours. The graduates, who completed their studies in various fields, including Engineering, Management, and Computer Applications, were felicitated during the ceremony.

The event was attended by T.G. Sitharam, chairman of AICTE. Speaking on this occasion, Prof. Sitharam urged the budding engineers to utilise their critical thinking, problem-solving, emotional intelligence, communication skills, and innovative ideas to build a vibrant nation through innovations in Science and Technology.

He highlighted the initiatives by AICTE and encouraged the students to inculcate hard work and sincerity to achieve success.

He added that the future belongs to entrepreneurs and that innovation will come to the fore with more and more start0ups, leading India to become a global pioneer in enterprise and technology.

K.C. Ramamurthy, chairman CMR Groups of Institutions and former member of Rajya Sabha, applauded the graduates on their achievements and urged them to continue learning and growing in their respective fields.

