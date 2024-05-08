ADVERTISEMENT

CME programme for MMCRI alumni who served in the armed forces

Updated - May 08, 2024 07:57 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) which will complete 100 years in 2024, will conduct a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme for its alumni who served in the country’s armed forces.

A release said about 30 alumni of MMCRI who served in the Indian Armed Forces and held different ranks will attend the CME programme which will be conducted on May 15, 2024 and has been organised by the Academic Committee of the Student Council and Mysore Medical College Alumni Association Trust.

The release said it will be held at the new lecture hall complex of MMCRI and will feature two scientific sessions and a panel discussion. The panel discussion will give an orientation on life and prospects in armed forces for doctors.

The young medical students will also be motivated by the talks and interaction with the “fouji” alumni who will also be felicitated during the event, the release added.

