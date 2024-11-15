CMC’s efforts for a plastic-free environment continues

To create a plastic-free environment, the civic authority is taking up all possible exercises in the city. The officials have launched a drive to create awareness among citizens to avoid use of plastic.

Shashi Charitable Trust has joined hands with CMC after Lalita Anapur, CMC chairperson, convinced them to get involved in the drive. “We have purchased around 1,000 cloth bags and distributed them. It is everybody’s responsibility to join the drive to eradicate the menace,” said Mallikarjun Shirgol, trust chairman.

Used plastic bags pose threat to cattle, which face health issues after consuming them. “Considering the seriousness of the issue, the CMC launched a drive. The operation against the plastic sale will continue and fine will be imposed if anyone is found selling them,” Ms. Anapur said.

The Department of Animal Husbandry is making efforts to create awareness among farmers if their animals fall sick due to swelling, which may commonly occur after swallows plastic. “Surgery is required to remove a high quantum of plastic from the animal’s stomach,” said Raju Deshmukh, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry.

Meanwhile, the residents questioned the production of plastic bags. “By merely imposing fines on vendors for selling plastic bags, the problem will not be routed out. The government should take action against the production of such things,” a senior citizen who was purchasing vegetables said.

