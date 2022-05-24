Karnataka

CMC president requests for gunman

Chikkamagaluru City Municipal Council president Varasiddi Venugopal has written to the Superintendent of Police requesting for a gunman being deputed for his security.

Mr. Venugopal, on Tuesday, wrote a letter to SP Akshay M. Hakay seeking a gunman. In his letter, the president said that he was seeking police protection in the wake of a few recent incidents. A few allegedly followed his car, while he was on a trip to Dharmastala, and took his pictures and posted them on social media platforms.

“As I am the first citizen of the city, I request you to depute a gunman for my safety and security,” he said.


