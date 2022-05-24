CMC president requests for gunman
Chikkamagaluru City Municipal Council president Varasiddi Venugopal has written to the Superintendent of Police requesting for a gunman being deputed for his security.
Mr. Venugopal, on Tuesday, wrote a letter to SP Akshay M. Hakay seeking a gunman. In his letter, the president said that he was seeking police protection in the wake of a few recent incidents. A few allegedly followed his car, while he was on a trip to Dharmastala, and took his pictures and posted them on social media platforms.
“As I am the first citizen of the city, I request you to depute a gunman for my safety and security,” he said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.