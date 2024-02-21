CMC officials remove encroachment on pavements

February 21, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Yadgir

The officials and staff of City Municipal Council removed shops and sheds that have illegally encroached alongside pavements of the road between Shashtri Circle to Tahsildar office and Subhashchandra Bose Circle to Degree College in Yadgir city on Wednesday.

The public was facing difficulties using pavements after encroachments. Many people had opened shops and were running businesses for several months.

The officials and other staff, along with the security of the police, came to the spot and started removing shops by earthmovers. Meanwhile, some shoppers themselves voluntarily removed shops and other materials placed inside the shops.

“We were doing business here. But, the officials started removing shops without giving us an opportunity to shift our shops from here. Our shops were damaged during removal by earthmovers,” a shop owner alleged.

The CMC has taken this step after several complaints by the public and pavement users.

Appreciating the move by the CMC officials, Umesh Mudnal, a social activist who took this issue to the higher officials, said that the illegal encroachments disturbed the public, who were forced to use the road for their own usage. “The officials should put up boards and draw pictures of animals, nature, and awareness slogans on various social issues to create awareness among the public and also write about the government offices located in Kannada, enabling the rural people to understand easily,” he urged.

