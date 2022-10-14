CMC members seek action against municipal commissioner

Memorandum containing signatures of 21 members, including municipal president Suresh Ambiger, submitted to Deputy Commissioner

Elected members of Yadgir City Municipal Council (CMC) under the leadership of municipal president Suresh Ambiger, Chairman, met Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal on Friday and demanded immediate action against municipal Commissioner Sharanappa for not implementing resolutions passed unanimously in the general body meeting.

The memorandum, written in Mr. Ambiger’s letter head with 21 signatures and submitted to Ms. Snehal, says that Mr. Sharanappa has been inciting the CMC staff to protest against municipal council members if the latter come to him demanding implementation of development works in their respective wards.

The members further said that the municipal commissioner has replied to a member, Hanumanth Itagi, in a stand-offish manner when he met him on Thursday to explain the problems of his wards.

Mr. Sharanappa also refused to give him a copy of a resolution passed in the general body meeting which was held on July 18 and gave an irresponsible reply when enquired about SFC grant which was released in March.

Meanwhile, he made certain allegations against Mr. Itagi and staged a protest along with CMC staff on Thursday, they added in the memorandum.

This action from council members comes a day after Mr. Sharanappa and other staff staged their protest outside the CMC building saying that Mr. Itagi abused him. He and the other staff continued their protest even when it rained, till Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy came to the spot and pacified them to withdraw the protest.

Out of the 31 elected members, 21 members have affixed their signatures to the memorandum and of these, 15 are from the BJP, three from the Congress, two from the Janata Dal(S) and one independent. The BJP is in power in the municipal council.

Mr. Ambiger said that all members cutting across party lines supported them while seeking action against the municipal commissioner.