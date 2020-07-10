CM Yediyurappa goes into self-quarantine for 5 days

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inspecting the COVID Care Centre at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Thursday. Special Arrangement

Bengaluru

10 July 2020 13:49 IST

Decision follows some employees of his home office ‘Krishna’ testing positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday has decided to go into self-quarantine for five days after a few employees of his home office ‘Krishna’ tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the coronavirus threat, Mr. Yediyurappa has cancelled all meetings and has decided to stay at his official residence ‘Cauvery’ on Kumara Park Road in the city. He was scheduled to attend a send-off programme of 16 retiring MLCs on Friday at 10.30 a.m.

Sources in the State government said that one of the Chief Minister’s drivers and a cook at his residence ‘Dhavalagiri’ tested COVID-19 positive.

Last month, the Chief Minister’s home office was sealed after four government employees, including two policemen, tested positive. Then he shifted all meetings scheduled at his home office to the State Secretariat.

Sources said that in the self-quarantine period, the Chief Minister will hold video-conferencing with officials, Ministers, MLAs, and deputy commissioners and discuss COVID-19 related developments in the State. Public entry has been banned to the home office ‘Krishna’ and residence ‘Cauvery’.

The Chief Minister has also cancelled all public meetings. All vehicles used by the Chief Minister and his home office would be sanitized, the sources added.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister visited the COVID Care Centre established at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre and inspected the facilities.