CM wrote in blood for Mahadayi then, what’s now: AAP

Bommai’s recent meeting with Union Minister had no mention about the project; commitment questioned

Referring to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s recent meeting with Union Water Resources Minister in New Delhi during which there was reportedly no mention about the long-pending Mahadayi project, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has questioned the commitment of the Chief Minister on the issue.

Addressing press persons in Hubballi on Monday, AAP Dharwad Rural District Unit president Vikas Soppin alleged that the government had duped the people of the region by projecting the Project Feasibility Report (PFR) on Kalasa Banduri- Mahadayi Project as the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had, when he was just a legislator, led a padayatra and then written a letter in blood seeking implementation of the Mahadayi project. But now as Chief Minister, he did not even mention anything about the project during his meeting with the Union Water Resources Minister,” he said.

Mr. Soppin alleged that the State government had been misleading the people and also giving fake assurances to them on the implementation of the Mahadayi project. Also, it was earmarking funds for the project for which no DPR had been prepared yet. “The government should stop deceiving the people in the name of DPR. It should clearly tell the people whether they will implement the Mahadayi project or not,” he said.

He said that four years passed after the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal gave its award. Since three months, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have been saying that there was still some confusion over the project and now he was telling that they would have dialogue with Goa. “How long do you plan to keep the people in darkness. If at DPR has been prepared, let them make it public,” he challenged.

Mr. Soppin urged the Chief Minister to immediately convene an all party meeting and discuss the issue with legal and irrigation experts. AAP would also prepare a report on the pending project in discussion with AAP office-bearers and legislators in Goa. Subsequently, a delegation will meet the Chief Minister before June 30, he said.