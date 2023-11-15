HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM writes to Centre on releasing drought relief

November 15, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the Centre to expedite the process to ensure early release of funds from NDRF which would then facilitate timely disbursement of input subsidy and relief to the distressed farmers of the State.

In a letter to Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, Mr. Siddaramaiah requested to ensure that the Sub-Committee of National Executive Committee submits its recommendations at the earliest and expedite the early release of funds from NDRF to the State.

Karnataka has declared drought in 223 taluks out of 236 taluks out of which 196 taluks are categorised as severely-drought affected.

Agriculture and horticulture crop loss have been reported in more than 48 lakh hectares with the estimated loss (cost of cultivation) of ₹35,162.05 crore during the kharif season. The State government has sought ₹18,171.44 crore from NDRF for undertaking drought relief measures.

The State government has taken proactive and collaborative measures to mitigate the drought’s impact. In October, ₹324 crore from SDRF was released to 31 districts to take up immediate drought relief measures, the Chief Minister said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.