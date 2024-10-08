GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM will not be changed for any reason, says Parameshwara

Published - October 08, 2024 09:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
G. Parameshwara 

G. Parameshwara  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Ruling out the possibility of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitting his resignation, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said there will be no change of Chief Minister in the State for any reason.

In Mysuru to witness the Mass Police Band performance at Mysuru palace on Tuesday, Mr. Parameshwar said there was no need for Mr. Siddaramaiah to resign. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has officially made it clear that it was behind Mr. Siddaramaiah, he said.

Mr. Parameshwara was fielding queries from reporters on the speculation over a possible change of leadership in the State.

On his meetings with Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi and Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, Mr. Parameshwara said the three of them met and drank coffee and later went to meet Mr. Siddaramaiah. There is no need to pay much attention to such routine meetings and speculate, he said. He also said there no need to attach much significance to the slogans of supporters that their leaders will be next Chief Minister.

‘End speculation’

When reporters persisted with the question of change of leadership in the State and whether he was in the race, Mr. Parameshwara asked the media to draw curtains on the speculation over the change of leadership.

Mr. Siddaramaiah will continue as the Chief Minister for the full term of five years, he said while asking the media to ask different questions.

When his attention was drawn to senior Congress leader K.B. Koliwad’s reported statement that the alleged scam in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) could be a reason for the Congress’ loss in Haryana Assembly elections, Mr. Parameshwara said the AICC will conduct an introspection over the loss.

“The AICC will introspect on the reason for the loss. We can’t say the MUDA scam was the reason,” he said, while pointing out that the lack of co-ordination among some of the Congress leaders was also cited as a reason.

Police Band

Mr. Parameshwar said the Police Band had been in existence since the time of the Mysore Maharajas.

The Police Band performing in front of Mysuru palace on Tuesday evening.

The Police Band performing in front of Mysuru palace on Tuesday evening. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Pointing out that the music played by the band was a fusion of classical and contemporary music, the Home Minister said the musical instruments, which date back to the Maharaja’s period, were still in a working condition and the police personnel use them during training.

Published - October 08, 2024 09:27 pm IST

Karnataka / Mysore / state politics / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / ministers (government) / festivals / police / Haryana

