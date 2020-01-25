CM will keep his word to rebel MLAs: Sriramulu

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will keep the word he had given to the MLAs, who resigned from their Assembly membership and later contested the byelections, said Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, he said that the matter of whether or not those who lost the bypolls would get a ministerial berth was left to the Chief Minister and the party high command.

When asked whether or not he would demand the post of Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Sriramulu exuded confidence that the Chief Minister and the party high command would take a call based on the “people’s aspirations”.

“It is true that people want to see me as the Deputy Chief Minister and I don’t dismiss it. The Chief Minister and the party high command would take an appropriate decision on it,” he said.

To a question on denial of a wheelchair to a patient in a government hospital attached to Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Ballari, the Health Minister said that he would get an inquiry done into the incident and take strict action based on the report.

“I have already ordered an enquiry and would take an action based on the enquiry report. The Chitradurga government hospital is facing a problem of scarcity of beds. We would identify such hospitals in the State and upgrade them. There is no dearth of funds for expanding and upgrading medical infrastructure,” he added.