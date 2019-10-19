CM will hand over houses to flood victims: Somanna

The houses built for the victims of last year’s floods and landslips will be handed over to them either on October 25 or before November 3. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will visit Kodagu to hand over the houses and inaugurate the new zilla panchayat building.

Speaking to reporters on Friday after visiting Thora village, one of the worst-affected places in this year’s floods, Minister in-charge of Kodagu district V. Somanna promised permanent rehabilitation of the affected families in the village.

He met and consoled the kin of those buried alive in the landslips at Thora. He distributed a cheque of ₹4 lakh to Prabhu, who lost his mother, wife and two daughters when a hillock collapsed on his house. Prabhu said he would continue to live in Thora village.

Out of 10 people trapped in the debris after the landslips, the bodies of six were retrieved.

The Minister said crop compensation would be distributed soon and added that relief in other schemes had been distributed.

Another victim Harish, who lost his wife, said he was awaiting a house from the government and added that the authorities had promised to provide him a taxi to earn his livelihood.

Mr. Somanna, accompanied by MLA K.G. Bopaiah, also inspected Makutta Road that was damaged in the landslips. The MLA sought a bridge at Kootukole and added that the Forest Department had rejected permission for constructing the bridge.

Mr. Somanna later visited Nellihudikeri relief centre and spoke to the flood victims. He promised to build houses for them after identifying a suitable place.