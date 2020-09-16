‘CM will convince Centre ofthe need for more relief’

Revenue Minister R. Ashok has said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will speak with Union Ministers about flood relief during his scheduled visit to Delhi on Thursday and convince them of the need to release more compensation to cover the damage that has occurred due to rain.

He was talking to reporters in Yadgir on Wednesday, on his way to Raichur.

“Our demand was more than what has been released so far, ₹ 395 crore, to the State. Thus, Mr. Yediyurappa will discuss the issue with the Ministers concerned at the Centre and also the party’s national president during his visit to Delhi,” Mr. Ashok said.

To a question, he replied that the investigation in the drugs scam is on and the law will take its own course against the culprits irrespective of their political background.

Ruling out the possibility of a Cabinet expansion immediately after the Chief Minister’s return from Delhi, he said that there is a likelihood of it happening after the legislature session.