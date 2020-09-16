‘CM will convince Centre ofthe need for more relief’

Revenue Minister R. Ashok has said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will speak with Union Ministers about flood relief during his scheduled visit to Delhi on Thursday and convince them of the need to release more compensation to cover the damage that has occurred due to rain.
He was talking to reporters in Yadgir on Wednesday, on his way to Raichur.
“Our demand was more than what has been released so far, ₹ 395 crore, to the State. Thus, Mr. Yediyurappa will discuss the issue with the Ministers concerned at the Centre and also the party’s national president during his visit to Delhi,” Mr. Ashok said.
To a question, he replied that the investigation in the drugs scam is on and the law will take its own course against the culprits irrespective of their political background.
Ruling out the possibility of a Cabinet expansion immediately after the Chief Minister’s return from Delhi, he said that there is a likelihood of it happening after the legislature session.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath