CM warns of strict action against those mocking Kannada language

Published - November 01, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Vidhana Soudha is illuminated for the presentation of Karnataka Rajyotsava awards to eminent personalities in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday warned those who mock Kannada language on social media platforms of strict action.

Speaking at the 69th Rajyotsava celebrations organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister expressed displeasure over the growing trend of mocking/insulting Kannada language and Kannadigas on social media.

“Such mockery of our language amounts to treason, and the government will initiate strict action against those who indulge in it,” he said.

This warning comes in a context where there are increasing instances of verbal skirmishes and arguments between local people and outsiders, especially on the use of Kannada language. Social media comments critical of the local language and culture have often sparked resentment.

Speaking at the event, Mr Siddaramaiah said in addition to using Kannada for official purposes; one should vow to speak to others only in Kannada and try to teach Kannada to non-Kannadigas.

