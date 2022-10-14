CM wants temple corridor projects in Karnataka too, seeks report from Muzrai Department

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during dedication of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ corridor, the first phase of the Mahakaleshwar temple corridor development project, to the nation, in Ujjain on October 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Minister for Muzrai, Wakf and Haj Shashikala Jolle said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has sought a report from the Muzrai Department on the possibility of developing religious corridors in the State as being done in some other parts of India.

Citing the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi and Mahakal Lok Corridor in Ujjain, which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Minister said the Chief Minister has shown interest in taking up such projects in Karnataka. Muzrai officials have been told to submit a report identifying sacred sites that can be covered under religious corridor development projects.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of Maha Kumbh Mela at Triveni Sangam near K.R. Pet, Ms. Jolle said the Prime Minister has taken steps to restore famous Hindu temple sites and re-establishing their past glory. An ambitious project of restoring famous temple sites is under way in India, she said citing the PM’s dream projects, like Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which was inaugurated in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the government headed by Mr. Bommai has given importance to the Muzrai Department and allocated funds, which were highest in the last 10 years, making way for taking up various temple development works.

During his tour of Vijayanagar district, the CM had expressed a wish to develop temple corridor projects in Karnataka while applauding the PM’s interest in developing famous Hindu temples.

“It is also our wish to realise the vision of the Prime Minister, and take up similar projects in Karnataka,” the Minister said.