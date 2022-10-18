CM wants action plan for turning State into $1-trillion economy in sync with India’s target

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has indicated that an action plan would be prepared to help turn Karnataka into a US $ one-trillion economy in sync with India’s target of becoming a five-trillion $ economy by 2032.

The Chief Minister said this after releasing a book on creating “Karnataka: A $1 Trillion GDP Vision” authored by Economists T.V. Mohandas Pai and Nisha Holla of “3one4 Capital”, which is prepared based on the Planning Department’s Karnataka Economic Survey 2021-22.

The Chief Minister has said that the action plan should be ready by December 2022. He also favoured setting up of a vision group involving the Chief Secretary, Mr. Pai and representatives from FICCI and Mckensey among others to help prepare the action plan.

He also suggested development of coastal corridor considering the enormous potential Mangaluru port has for expansion to boost exports. The other steps suggested by the Chief Minister include increasing the borrowing capacity of people for promoting development and exploring the untapped potential of industry to stimulate employment, besides increasing growth in industry as well as in agriculture and services sectors.

The book presents a comprehensive analysis of Karnataka’s socio-economic status. It explains various factors that have propelled Karnataka to consistently being ranked as one of India’s top five state economies. The State has the third highest GDP in financial year 2022, the highest per-capita income among the larger states, and 66% of its economy comes from services, according to the book.

According to the book, Karnataka is one of India’s foremost employment generators as the EPFO data shows that Karnataka generated 13.60 lakh formal jobs in FY 22—11% of India’s total employment creation. Of this, 4.4 lakh jobs were for those in the age group of 22-25 (new graduates)—13% of India’s total.

About 10% of Karnataka’s population is over 60 years of age, which is projected to increase to 15% in 2031. The state will soon have an ageing population, supported by a gradually shrinking workforce. A social security net for the growing senior population combined with opportunities to build a highly skilled workforce that supports economic output will be crucial as the state marches towards the USD 1 trillion GDP target by 2032, says the book.

Authors have suggested nine economic strategies including amplifying agriculture sector’s value-addition through technology, branding, marketing and exports and boosting construction sector’s value-addition through increased infrastructure spending. It has also stressed the need for looking beyond Bengaluru through systematic urbanization in 200 smaller towns and expanding NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Districts Program and investing in start-up ecosystem.