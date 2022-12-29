CM vows to make honest efforts to take State to “minimum revenue surplus” level in 2022-23 Budget

December 29, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday adopted the Appropriation Bill with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai promising the House that he would make honest efforts to take the State to a “minimum revenue surplus” level in the Budget to be presented by him for the coming financial year.

“I am confident that from the level of revenue deficit due to COVID-19 impact, I will be able to reach the level of minimum revenue surplus level when I present the State Budget for 2022-23,” the Chief Minister, who piloted the Karnataka Apropriation Bill, said.

“We are trying to restrict our fiscal deficit to ₹62,000 crore for 2022-23 as of now going by estimates,” he said. The Supplementary Estimates aggregate to ₹8,001.13 crore. They include ₹1,806.18 crore of charged expenditure and voted expenditure of ₹6,194.95 crore. The net outgo from the Consolidate Fund is ₹8,001.13 crore. A sum of ₹1,134.72 crore is covered by Central assistance, ₹1,799.01 crore is met through adjustments. Hence, the net cash out go is ₹5,067.40 crore.

The Chief Minister said that efforts would be made to cover up the net outgo through improved revenue collections. He explained that the supplementary estimates amounted to 8.38% of the total Budget size.

A major sum from the Supplementary Estimates amounting to ₹1,396.27 crore was meant for the State Disaster Response Fund, he said.

He also said that his government was trying to abolish the system of deemed financial allocations under which the funds were being transferred to more important works.

Earlier, Congress member Krishna Byregowda expressed concern that the State’s debt burden was increasing rapidlly. The interest payment accounted for 14% of the total revenue receipts, he said.

The State’s total loan burden that had increased by about one lakh crore rupees during the five year regime of the Congress from 2013 to 2018, and had further shot up by about three lakh crore rupees from 2018 to 2022, he said.

The total loan repayment, which presently stood at ₹43,575 crore now, was expected to touch the level of ₹75,000 crore to ₹80,000 crore in about two years from now, he said. He blamed the Centre for such a situation.