CM visits landslip area in Ankola taluk; denies Oppn. charge on rescue efforts

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday visited Shirur in Uttara Kannada district where seven people died and three are still missing in a landslip.

Speaking to presspersons in Ankola after the inspection, he rejected the Opposition allegation that the government had delayed the rescue and relief operations.

“I sent the district in-charge Minister and MLAs to the site on the day of the tragedy.. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda is camping in Ankola since then. However, I could not come earlier because of the legislature session,’‘ he said.

On the allegations by the Kerala police that rescue and relief operations had been delayed, he said they were not true.

“Some people from Kerala may have arrived here and made some statements, as Arjun (truck triver) from Kerala has gone missing. But we have neither delayed the response nor neglected it,’‘ he said.

He said that the operations were not just aimed at clearing the debris or looking for bodies, but would also focus on looking for survivors. The landslip occurred on the Ankola-Goa national highway 66 on July 16. As many as 10 persons were reported missing. Of them, the bodies of seven had been recovered.

Five of the victims were from the same family that owned a tea shop at the site.

“The district administration officials have already provided compensation to the families of the victims. If there are any more victims, they will get compensation too,” he said. “All efforts will be made to look for survivors,” he said.

A team of 46 personnel from SDRF, 24 from NDRF, and 44 defence personnel were involved in the rescue and relief works. Officers from the Indian Navy from Karwar were also involved. An empty gas tanker and a full gas tanker were stuck in the debris or on the river-bed. Efforts were being made to retrieve them. The State government would release a compensation of ₹5 lakh per family of the victims of the landslip, he said.

To a query by journalists that it was not a natural disaster but a man-made one and that the unscientific methods used by the company that was entrusted with the task of road building had caused it, the Chief Minister said an inquiry would be ordered into the project.

“The National Highways Authority of India is the overseeing agency. Once the rescue and relief operations are over, we will begin an inquiry. The offenders will be punished,” he said.

To a query, he said he would not like to play politics over natural calamities. I will not blame anyone.

“Along with our agencies, Central agencies also working on this site,” he said and added that he had instructed officials to pay compensation to the families who had lost houses in Uluvare village.