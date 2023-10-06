Karnataka CM visits Kavadigarahatti in Chitradurga

October 06, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the officers concerned will be held responsible if people fall ill due to the supply of contaminated water in the sState.

Addressing the residents at Kavadigarahatti in Chitradurga on Friday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said it was the duty of the State government to ensure the supply of potable water to the people. “If we had supplied potable water in Kavadigarahatti, six people would not have lost their lives. I find the tragedy that occurred in the village unimaginable”, he said. As many as six people in Kavadigarahatti, a locality in Chitradurga, died, and around 240 fell ill due to the supply of contaminated water.

The CM said he had instructed the officers to take measures necessary for drinking water across the State. “If there are any incidents due to the supply of contaminated water, we will hold the officers concerned responsible and take strict action against them”, he said.

The State government had already granted an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the dead. “The government will take care of the families. We will provide them with jobs and houses as well. Besides that, the government has sanctioned ₹4 crores to take up development works in the village”, he said.

Minister for Statistics D. Sudhakar, Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, legislators Veerendra Pappi, T. Raghumurthy, former minister H. Anjaneya and others were present.

