CM visits Hasanmba Temple in Hassan

Published - October 28, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Hasanamba Temple in Hassan on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the State government decided to upgrade Hassan City Municipal Council into a corporation. The decision will help improve infrastructure facilities in the city.

Speaking to press persons in Hassan after visiting Hasanamba Temple in Hassan on Monday, the Chief Minister said that before visiting Hassan, the cabinet, which met in Bengaluru, approved the proposal to upgrade Hassan CMC to the corporation. “From now on, the city will have a mayor in place of the CMC president,” he stated.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government would take steps necessary for the completion of the Hassan Airport project and also make efforts to develop a park on the lines of KRS Garden in Hemavathi Dam premises at Goruru in Hassan taluk.

Further, listing the guarantee schemes implemented by the Congress government, the Chief Minister said that the government had implemented many schemes for the welfare of poor people. “Our programmes are intended to strengthen the poor. The poor people of the state are happy with our schemes. However, only those who are not happy are the people of the JD(S) and the BJP,” he commented.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, Minister for Transport Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy and senior officers.

